A Lawsuit Alleges Antonio Brown Raped His Former Trainer In 2018

Every twist of the Antonio Brown saga has been digested, from his elaborate performance in securing his release from the Oakland Raiders to his quick decision to sign a lucrative deal with the New England Patriots. While those nuggets were big news in the sports world, a lawsuit has emerged that is far more serious and removes the sometimes comical nature of Brown’s recent, football-related antics.

Ben Shpigel of the New York Times brings word of a federal lawsuit in which Brown is accused of raping his former trainer, a woman named Britney Taylor. The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of Florida on Tuesday which can be read in its entirety here, describes three incidents in 2017 and 2018 in which Brown allegedly sexually assaulted Taylor, a former Central Michigan student who Brown eventually hired as a trainer.

The lawsuit describes a June 2017 incident in which Brown allegedly “exposed himself and kissed (Taylor) without her permission,” while a second incident in the same month includes allegations that, “Brown started masturbating behind her and ejaculated on her back.” From there, the lawsuit includes text messages allegedly from Brown bragging about the incident. (WARNING: Graphic language.)

Taylor then alleges that, in May 2018, Brown “forcibly” raped her despite her repeated resistance.

As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision,” Taylor said in a statement relayed by the Times. “I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault.”

Shortly after the allegations became public, a lawyer for Brown released a statement refuting the charges and alleging that Brown and Taylor “engaged in consensual sex.”

Brown is scheduled to debut for the Patriots in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins. At this juncture, the organization has not released any statement or information on the matter.