Antonio Brown Will See A Specialist For A Foot Injury

Getty Image

The Oakland Raiders swung for the fences this offseason when they pulled off a trade for disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown. The Raiders shipped a pair of draft picks to the Steelers with the belief that bringing Brown on board would give Derek Carr the kind of gamebreaking option he lacked on the perimeter during the first year of the Jon Gruden era.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, Brown hasn’t quite been able to begin training camp in earnest due to a foot injury. While it is unsure exactly what the ailment is — outside of the fact that it is not believed to be a long-term injury — ESPN reports that Brown will see a specialist.

Paul Gutierrez of ESPN laid out what’s been going on with Brown recently, noting that he hasn’t been participating in practice over the last few days due to whatever’s been wrong.

Brown, who began camp on the non-football injury due to what sources told ESPN were sore feet, participated in a pre-practice walk-through last Sunday and was limited in practice on Tuesday. That night, he posted a picture of the bottom of his feet that showed them blistering and peeling. The team was off Wednesday, and he was not seen on the practice field Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

There’s no timetable for when Brown could return to action. The Raiders will kick off their preseason on Saturday, August 10, when they play host to the Los Angeles Rams.