The Antonio Brown – Pittsburgh Steelers ongoing saga has been strange and exhausting, but according to Brown, that relationship has, apparently, finally come to an end.

The eccentric wide receiver tweeted “Thank you SteelerNation for a big 9 years…time to move on and forward……….✌🏽 #NewDemands” and attached a highlight video of sorts, appropriately accompanied by Lil Uzi Vert’s “Do What I Want” as the soundtrack.