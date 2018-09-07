Antonio Brown Offered His Support For Steelers Teammate Le’Veon Bell On Twitter

#NFL
09.06.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Some members of the Pittsburgh Steelers are clearly frustrated that star running back Le’Veon Bell hasn’t reported to the team amid a lengthy contract holdout, but Antonio Brown doesn’t appear to be one of them.

One of the top wideouts in the game tweeted his support of Bell on Thursday night just prior to the first game of the National Football League season. The support comes despite the fact that Bell is almost certainly set to miss Pittsburgh’s season-opener, and no one knows for certain when the arguably the best running back in the league returns to the Steelers.

Much of the frustration that leaked out of the Steelers locker room on Wednesday appeared to be a result of players believing Bell would report that day, giving him a chance to play in Week 1. When that didn’t happen, players felt like they were misled, or at the very least had falsely gotten their hopes up. But on Thursday night, Brown enthusiastically supported Bell, Tweeting that he’s “family” and saying the team will be ready for him to come back whenever he’s ready.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSAntonio BrownLe’Veon BellNFLPITTSBURGH STEELERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 7 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP