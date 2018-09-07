Getty Image

Some members of the Pittsburgh Steelers are clearly frustrated that star running back Le’Veon Bell hasn’t reported to the team amid a lengthy contract holdout, but Antonio Brown doesn’t appear to be one of them.

One of the top wideouts in the game tweeted his support of Bell on Thursday night just prior to the first game of the National Football League season. The support comes despite the fact that Bell is almost certainly set to miss Pittsburgh’s season-opener, and no one knows for certain when the arguably the best running back in the league returns to the Steelers.

Much of the frustration that leaked out of the Steelers locker room on Wednesday appeared to be a result of players believing Bell would report that day, giving him a chance to play in Week 1. When that didn’t happen, players felt like they were misled, or at the very least had falsely gotten their hopes up. But on Thursday night, Brown enthusiastically supported Bell, Tweeting that he’s “family” and saying the team will be ready for him to come back whenever he’s ready.