Germany and France met on Tuesday in a massive opening round Group F battle during the Euro 2020 tournament and the first half featured some exceptionally strange things. First, the only goal of the half was an own goal by Germany’s Mats Hummels, who launched a ball into the top corner past his own keeper Manuel Neuer to give France a 1-0 lead.

Then, late in the half, Germany’s Antonio Rudiger was defending Paul Pogba and…decided to bite him in the back?!

Pogba reacts like someone would who gets bitten, while Rudiger tries to pretend nothing happens and, somehow, he got away with it despite it being pretty clear on camera and Pogba’s protests to the assistant referee at the half. That Rudiger didn’t get a red card and tossed for the bite after a VAR review was rather surprising to many, including ESPN’s Taylor Twellman who was on commentary.

It is not the first time there has been a biting incident in major soccer, as Luis Suarez has bitten opponents three times across various competitions. Pogba will surely have something to say about the incident after the game, but Rudiger avoided any punishment for the act and was able to play on in the second half.