Arian Foster Responds To Anheuser-Busch Saying That They’re Reviewing Their NFL Sponsorship

NFL sponsors are rushing to save face and at the same time make their companies look above-board after this recent rash of off-the-field issues. Radisson Hotel was the first to make a public statement, ending their very limited sponsorship with the Minnesota Vikings. Then today, one of the league’s biggest sponsors said they were “increasingly concerned by the recent incidents.” That company was Anheuser-Busch, who by the way, has no intention of leaving the NFL.
Here is their statement in full.
“We are disappointed and increasingly concerned by the recent incidents that have overshadowed this NFL season. We are not yet satisfied with the league’s handling of behaviors that so clearly go against our own company culture and moral code. We have shared our concerns and expectations with the league.”
Most people with a functional brain saw right through their shenanigans. Here’s Texans RB Arian Foster beautifully weighing-in on Twitter.
This isn’t even worth talking about. On the scale of faux outrage, this is right up there with Nike pulling Adrian Peterson jerseys from shelves.
Go away Budweiser.
They’re just upset the NFL hasn’t made it clear that the Rice family was drinking hard liquor, not Bud Light that night.
“This isn’t even worth talking about”….yet we will.
Proceed
Eh alcohol is a legal drug, I don’t think there is any kind of legal beating your wife up/children up. If anything a beer company saying “Damn you guys are getting pretty awful” is a pretty bad canary in a coal mine here. Its like your alcoholic friend telling you, you had too much to drink.
But they’re not saying anything of value. It’s basically, “something, something, hey we look good in the media” bullshit.
It’s a corporate news release that espouses a completely non-controversial philosophy but takes no steps to back it up.
If you distill away all the semiotic embroidery, it says precisely zero.
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with AB-InBev doing this because, why not? I do think it’s wrongheaded for anyone to ascribe any meaning to it.
As Arian Foster rightly points out about our consumption of news releases and sports coverage, this makes you kind of a sucker.
Oh but they are so bold standing up to the big bad NFL by doing absolutely nothing but chit chatting. We should all pat them on the back like Keith Olbermann and the rest of the outraged ESPN/Media fuckheads.
Brandon Marshall was ripping ESPN tonight because they did a piece on him and told him it would be about camp and some sort of group outing but made the whole piece about DV instead. Christ I am really starting to hate that network. I blame Disney.
Texans fan here; big Arian Foster fan as well.
His twitter account is always very entertaining.
Corporations technically are people, capable of feigning outrage like the rest of the internet.
+1 (Hopefully this doesn’t lead to people digging to deep into August Busch IV killing those two women.)
I was expecting a comment about Foster’s beer, but yeah, he’s spot on.
