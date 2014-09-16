Arian Foster Responds To Anheuser-Busch Saying That They’re Reviewing Their NFL Sponsorship

NFL sponsors are rushing to save face and at the same time make their companies look above-board after this recent rash of off-the-field issues. Radisson Hotel was the first to make a public statement, ending their very limited sponsorship with the Minnesota Vikings. Then today, one of the league’s biggest sponsors said they were “increasingly concerned by the recent incidents.” That company was Anheuser-Busch, who by the way, has no intention of leaving the NFL.

Here is their statement in full.

“We are disappointed and increasingly concerned by the recent incidents that have overshadowed this NFL season. We are not yet satisfied with the league’s handling of behaviors that so clearly go against our own company culture and moral code. We have shared our concerns and expectations with the league.”

Most people with a functional brain saw right through their shenanigans. Here’s Texans RB Arian Foster beautifully weighing-in on Twitter.

Lol ok, alcohol company. RT @darrenrovell: NFL beer sponsor, Anheuser-Busch, issues strong statement pic.twitter.com/TCEbA4s5Q1 — Feeno (@ArianFoster) September 16, 2014

Selling poison on that high horse. — Feeno (@ArianFoster) September 16, 2014

This isn’t even worth talking about. On the scale of faux outrage, this is right up there with Nike pulling Adrian Peterson jerseys from shelves.

Go away Budweiser.