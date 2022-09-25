Arkansas and Texas A&M met on Saturday night in Dallas for their annual Cowboys Classic game in Jerry World, and this year’s edition featured two of the most bizarre plays that ended up determining the game’s outcome — both going in favor of the Aggies.

The first was a 97-yard fumble return touchdown from Texas A&M after Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson bizarrely chose to try diving over the line from the three, had the ball punched out, and then the Aggie defender (after seemingly getting stopped) flipped the ball to a teammate who ran it in for a score — which was followed by a botched extra point to leave Arkansas with a one-point lead.

WHAT A WILD SCOOP N' SCORE 😱 He handed it off mid-play 😳 pic.twitter.com/PpxLvQf7BT — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 25, 2022

From there, it was almost all Texas A&M for the next two quarters of play, as they took a 23-14 lead, but Arkansas clawed back to cut the deficit to two and got the ball back with six minutes to play needing just a field goal to take the lead. After driving deep into Aggie territory, a fumble set them behind the sticks and all they could do was set up an attempt at a go-ahead kick. Cam Little trotted out for the 42-yard attempt and proceeded to hit what looked like a pretty good kick that was drifting right and, ultimately, bounced off the very top lip of the upright and caromed back into the end zone.

Arkansas' kick hits the TOP of the upright… 😵‍💫 Texas A&M wins. pic.twitter.com/hP08OWtrQb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 25, 2022

The reverse end zone angle shows just how absurd the miss was, and how close Arkansas came to taking the lead.

This angle of Arkansas' FG deserves an Emmy (and for me putting them together) pic.twitter.com/pYaDXWEAcg — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 25, 2022

With 1:30 to play the Aggies would’ve potentially had time to drive for their own winning score, but this ensured the result was an Arkansas loss as Texas A&M kneeled out the clock to preserve a narrow win. The Hogs will be kicking themselves for some missed opportunities in the game, but the wild fumble return and this kick will particularly stick out in the minds of Arkansas fans for a long time.