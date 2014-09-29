Arsenal’s Lukas Podolski Got Super Horny During A Game And Began Looking At Racy Instagram Pics

09.29.14

Lukas Podolski is a German soccer player for Arsenal who has been benched in recent games because of poor performance. And what do you do when you’re benched during a soccer game? Why you look at porn on your phone, of course.

Arsenal fans caught Podolski liking racy Instagram pics during the game (including ones of Kim Kardashian). Perverted? Sure. But dammit, that’s a boss move. That’s the very definition of “zero f*cks given.”

[Metro]

