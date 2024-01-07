arthur smith dennis allen
Arthur Smith Yelled ‘Why The F**k Would You Do That?’ At Dennis Allen After The Saints Ran It Up On The Falcons

The Falcons and Saints met on Sunday afternoon in New Orleans with each holding slim playoff hopes. Both teams could win the NFC South with a win and a Bucs loss, but that was dependent on the 2-win Panthers being anything more than a corpse on offense, which they could not do in a 9-0 loss to a Tampa Bay team that certainly didn’t look strong.

Even so, the Saints could still make the postseason with some help from the late window with a win, and, even without any playoff ramifications, any time the Saints and Falcons meet the other side will want to get some bragging rights over their rivals. After a wild first half that saw the two teams go back and forth to a 17-17 tie, the second half was all Saints, as the Falcons imploded on both sides of the ball. Turnovers plagued Atlanta’s offense, which had a fumbled snap and two interceptions lead to New Orleans points, as the Saints ran it up to a 48-17 final score.

The last of those interceptions came after the Falcons pulled Desmond Ridder, with backup Logan Woodside tossing a near pick-six, where Tyrann Mathieu returned it to the one (after celebrating a bit too early and getting caught).

Instead of kneeling it out, the Saints opted to hand it off to Jamaal Williams out of victory formation for the touchdown.

That move didn’t sit well with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, who was hot going to the postgame handshake (where there was no handshake) with Dennis Allen, yelling very clearly “why the fuck would you do that?” before the two exchanged words.

On the call, Tiki Barber wasn’t having it with Smith’s frustration, noting that if you want to do something about it, stop them from scoring.

Smith is surely on edge because he is on the hot seat in Atlanta — at minimum with the fans, who would almost all like him gone, and likely at least some with ownership who will have to make some decisions this offseason. However, making the matter even funnier is that Dennis Allen said after the game he told the guys to take a knee, but the players opted to run that play on their own for Williams.

Jameis Winston going rogue and calling an inside handoff out of victory formation is, honestly, the perfect way for this NFC South regular season to end.

