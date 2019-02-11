Baker Mayfield Wasn’t Sure If He Could Wear Rare Nikes LeBron Gave Him

YouTube

Baker Mayfield may be the face of Cleveland sports these days, but he’s still offering reverence to LeBron James. Though the best basketball player alive is in Los Angeles with the Lakers now, James is still a huge Cleveland sports fan. And that means he’s a big fan of Baker Mayfield.

But as the Browns quarterback shared, having James’ attention isn’t easy. Mayfield appeared on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping during an appearance in Atlanta during Super Bowl week. The concept of the show is that he goes shoe shopping, but the most interesting things that came from the interview are some insights into what Mayfield already owns.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

That includes a pair of rare LeBrons given to Mayfield by the basketball superstar himself. James gave Mayfield a pair of coveted Nike sneakers — LeBron Soldiers and LeBron Mowabbs — during his first week of rookie mini camp. It was a nice gesture, and Mayfield “loved it,” but the first overall pick wasn’t even sure if he could wear them.