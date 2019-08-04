Baker Mayfield might be the savior for a Cleveland Browns franchise that has needed one for, well, its entire existence. The former Heisman Trophy winner was electric during his first year in the NFL, and in year two, expectations are as high as they’ve ever been for the Browns. Plus, as it turns out, he might be the good luck charm for another team in Northeast Ohio.

The Indians are in a battle to make the postseason, sitting three games back of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central and two games up in the top American League Wild Card spot. They got a big win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on Saturday night, a 7-2 drubbing that got started with a five-run fifth inning.

Prior to that point, the game was tied at zero, and the Tribe had not recorded a hit. But between innings, a camera caught Mayfield drinking a beer in a suite. Once he realized he was on camera, he requested another beer then put on a show.