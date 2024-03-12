The Ravens Are Signing Derrick Henry To A 2-Year Deal

Derrick Henry has been one of the most consistently dominant running backs in the NFL for the past six years in Tennessee. The Titans built their offense around Henry and the running game, with the pass being a counter to the run rather than the other way around.

However, Tennessee decided this offseason to change their direction, firing Mike Vrabel and letting Henry hit free agency. This year’s class of free agent backs has done well, with Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs both getting big deals in Philadelphia and Green Bay respectively, while others like D’Andre Swift and Tony Pollard (who the Titans signed as Henry’s replacement) have gotten solid contracts as well.

The Baltimore Ravens have long been seen as a team interested in Henry, as their run-heavy style and desire to get downhill and play between the tackles with their running backs made them a fairly obvious fit for the former All-Pro. The question was whether they could figure out the financials, and on Tuesday they did just that agreeing to a two-year deal that guarantees Henry $9 million.

Free-agent Derrick Henry is signing a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million, including $9 million fully guaranteed in the first year with the Baltimore Ravens, sources tell ESPN. The King now will play in the Queen City. pic.twitter.com/W2oOId6bf6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Henry, unsurprisingly, is excited to join one of the AFC’s top contenders.

Flock Nation I swea it’s up ! 💪🏾 — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) March 12, 2024

Henry will replace Gus Edwards, who left one Harbaugh for another by signing with the Chargers on Monday. While Henry had a bit of a down year in 2023, he was also playing with a suboptimal passing attack for much of that and still managed 1,162 yards and 12 touchdowns on 4.2 yards per carry. For a Ravens team that wants to wear on teams physically and needs to find a way to be better closing things out in the fourth quarter, Henry certainly should help their cause. Having to worry about his power coming downhill and Lamar Jackson’s speed breaking to the outside will create a lot of stress for opposing defenses. Henry and Keaton Mitchell should form a very good thunder and lightning tandem once the latter returns from injury, and Baltimore’s rushing attack may find a way to get even better in 2024.