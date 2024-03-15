The Bears Are Trading For Chargers Star WR Keenan Allen

Both the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears will likely have rosters for the 2024 NFL season that look quite different than the ones they finished with in 2023. Chicago is widely expected to take Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick, eventually trading Justin Fields and ushering in a new era with a new signal-caller, and one of their focal points this offseason is to surround Williams with more talent at the skill positions.

In Los Angeles, Jim Harbaugh takes over as head coach and will want to establish a new identity for the Chargers, one that figures to be more about physicality and leading with the defense. That has already seen some overhauling, with longtime receiver Mike Williams being released, and on Thursday a rather stunning move saw them trade their top receiver for the last decade, Keenan Allen, to the Bears for a fourth round pick.

Scoopage… Bears have traded for WR Keenan Allen sending Chargers a fourth rounder. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 15, 2024

Chargers are trading WR Keenan Allen to the Bears for a fourth-round pick, as @JayGlazer reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024

If there were any doubt that Harbaugh and the new regime in L.A. would be overhauling things in full around quarterback Justin Herbert, trading the most productive receiver in franchise history should show that they are here to do things very differently. It also means where they go at No. 5 in this year’s Draft is much more in doubt, as they have to be considered a threat to go after one of the top receivers. For the Bears, adding Allen with a 4th round pick frees them up to look beyond just the receivers in this year’s Draft with the No. 9 pick, as they can now look at offensive line or the defensive side of the ball with Allen on the roster.