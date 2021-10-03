It seems like the bad things that happen to the Detroit Lions are exponentially worse than the bad things that happen to other teams in professional sports. An example: Last week, the team lost to the Baltimore Ravens at home because Justin Tucker drilled an NFL record 66-yard field goal as time expired. It looked like it might have been short, but Tucker had it bounce off of the crossbar and in.

Fast forward to Sunday and the Chicago Bears’ defense forced a turnover against the Lions that seems like it should not have been possible. Detroit faced a first-and-goal from the Bears’ 8-yard line, and Jared Goff was in the midst of getting thing all organized when the ball was snapped to him prematurely. This part isn’t new, but what is extremely unusual is that the ball hit off of Goff’s shoulder and popped up in the air.

Thanks to some good awareness by Bilal Nichols, the ball landed softly in his hands for a weird fumble/interception hybrid.

The D-Lineman CAUGHT the snap?! 📺: #DETvsCHI on FOX

It is one of the more absurd turnovers you will ever see, and shortly after, the Bears were able to get out of the shadow of their own uprights thanks to this dime by rookie signal caller Justin Fields.

Chicago would score a little later on the drive to go up, 14-0, thanks to an impressive run by David Montgomery.