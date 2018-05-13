A Bellator Fighter Was Getting Dominated In Such Boring Fashion He Started Booing His Opponent With The Crowd

#MMA #UFC
05.13.18 13 mins ago

Bellator and the UFC had dueling events last night, both with a wild and historic amount of action, but one match was a battle of styles that went poorly for heavy-hitter Paul Daley. The English striker’s opponent was Jon Fitch, a former UFC title contender and one of the most smothering wrestlers known to man. Daley landed a few heavy punches to Fitch, but the veteran absorbed them, and took down Daley time and time again, holding him to the mat and smacking him with pitter patter punches, much to Daley’s chagrin.

At one point near the end of the fight, Daley moved towards the cameras and the cage mic to yell:

“You’re going to get lots of fans with this Bellator. Millions. Millions of fans. This is cool? Bullshit. Look it’s like the crowd can hear me. They’re booing. Boo! Boo! Booooo!”

Daley’s relationship with Bellator hasn’t been good, and he was banned from the UFC after punching Josh Koscheck after the bell back in 2010. He’s running out of places to fight. Let’s take a look again:

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSBELLATORMMAUFC

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 4 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP