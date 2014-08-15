Watch A Giant Icelandic Man Set A World Record By Deadlifting 1,016 Pounds

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hi, good morning everyone, here’s Icelandic strongman Benedikt Magnússon breaking the world record with a 1016.33-lb deadlift That’s half a metric ton for those of you scoring at home. Upon completion, a reporter immediately rushed to Magnusson’s side.

Reporter: “Congratulations, can you speak to us, give us a little insight on how you feel to get that record?”

Magnusson: (still red faced and shaking) “What did you say?”

Pro-tip: If you’re covering a strongman event, wait until the competitor looks human again before asking questions.

*UPDATE: HOLY CRAP, that’s ‘The Mountain’ from Game of Thrones at the end of the clip. Good job commenters!

