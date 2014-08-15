Watch A Giant Icelandic Man Set A World Record By Deadlifting 1,016 Pounds

Hi, good morning everyone, here’s Icelandic strongman Benedikt Magnússon breaking the world record with a 1016.33-lb deadlift That’s half a metric ton for those of you scoring at home. Upon completion, a reporter immediately rushed to Magnusson’s side.
Reporter: “Congratulations, can you speak to us, give us a little insight on how you feel to get that record?”
Magnusson: (still red faced and shaking) “What did you say?”
Pro-tip: If you’re covering a strongman event, wait until the competitor looks human again before asking questions.
*UPDATE: HOLY CRAP, that’s ‘The Mountain’ from Game of Thrones at the end of the clip. Good job commenters!
The mountain hug at the end was cute.
Is that The Mountain giving the guy a hug at the end?
Holy crap, I didn’t even notice. Good call guys.
That looked heavy
Guys with Bolton written on their backs, The Mountain… this smells fishy.
Bazinga!
His 1,015 lbs was much more impressive. It was faster and he didn’t use straps.
Still impressive though, especially considering he completely tore his bicep ~ 2 years ago and needed major surgery. He’s still on the “road to recovery.”
Benny’s brother is also a winner of Iceland’s strongest man (and has a cooler name, Magnús Magnússon).
Wait, wait, wait, he’s Magnus Ver Magnusson’s brother?
@Andy Isaac Apparently there is another Magnus Magnusson that also is a strongman. I guess you wake up one day, realize that with a name like that, it’s your fate, and start hitting the gym.
Holy crap! I was expecting him either:
1) Explode.
2) Turn into Super Saiyan 3.
3) Crap himself (and then #2).
I was expecting all three, but in 2-3-1 order.
Actually, it makes more sense…
#Badforming so bad
Seriously though, watch him here:
