The Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling 9/13/13: The High And Strong Will Never Surrender

Hey ho howdy, folks. Another week, another Impact report. It’s just a job, but I do it for YOU PEOPLE. If I’ve learned anything in THIS BUSINESS, it’s that AJ Styles should maybe probably not be my mentor. A few things:
This week on Impact: It’s the Bound for Glory series finale! Who will win? The guy who wants it more than anyone else, the guy who wants it more than anyone else, the guy who wants it more than anyone else, or Magnus?
I was kind of mildly paying attention during the EXCESSIVE TALKING that’s so prevalent on Impact, but seriously, Dixie said no more Tito Jackson Quinton Ortiz fun times? MY HEART, SHE BREAKS :(
(Also, if/when King Mo ever gets called up from OVW, I wonder if he’ll beef with AJ Styles since the only OVW match I’ve seen of Mo’s, he wins with a calf slicer/crusher.)
does he ?! is he going the submission route in his matches ? could that be a strong point for him when he comes to IMPACT, from what you know about his MMA background ? and, what character do you think he can play the best, if he can play a character at all, when he gets called up ?
His match was basically going for amateur-style takedowns and then he caught the dude in the calf slicer. In MMA, Mo is a wrestler with some good knockout power. The KO stuff won’t really translate since it’s hard to make a guy that’s 6′ and 220lbs out to be the most dangerous striker.
As for a character, his MMA ‘persona’ is basically ‘flashy jerk’ since he wears a crown and in Japan, he’d have an entourage of dancing ladies walk out with him, one holding a parasol, one sprinkling rose petals at his feet.
so, you’d go for an arrogant heel ? maybe pair him with some dancers/valets, too ?
do you think that he can work a mic decently at least ? and how’d you suggest that he works against those bigger dudes in TNA ?
Perhaps our lone lady member is too fragile to know what is normal in an Impact Zone.
I was really looking forward to this week’s Best & Worst, but both of you know I cannot read a word.
YOU’RE AN AMERICAN SHE CAN’T DO THIS TO YOU
WHY DIDN’T YOU SHOOT HER
…Su Majestad?
About the BFG main event, well…
Try not to get worried, try not to turn onto problems that upset you. Don’t you know? Everything’s all right, yes, everything’s fine.
Also, which member of the TNA roster is the Littlest Hobo?
If we’re really lucky, maybe Brooke Hogan will get lost at sea.
CUZ THAT’S WHAT HAPPENED TO GUS.
you’re very very detailed analyzing of aries/styles’s match was super great and better than anything I’ve read this week.
I also agree with you about roode/magnus’s match. roode really tried ! but a magnus match is never a “good match”. magnus’s matches are the definition of “perfectly acceptable wrestling”. in other words, “boring and never interesting”. but he does nothing necessarily wrong, yet, he does nothing to stand out. all he got is being “young” and “british”. his mic work (either talking to the crowd or to someone in the back) never makes me mad, yet, never makes me happy like, say, joseph park or bad influence do. he says some good lines that I’m sure he thought really well to figure out, and it’s kinda good. but overall, I say “f*ck you” to the guy that was saying that he’s ready to be a world champion yesterday in youtube’s comment section.
also, pretty neat of you to point out the separation in the continuity between manik and the past suicide. it’s like they know that everyone knows the guy playing the character changed, and they’re just forgetting about it’s past now. but why should we accept that ?! yet, at the same time, you know, suicide already won an X-division title in his first run, too.
and to be fair to gunner, it’s not him who claims to be a viking. it’s storm. gunner just claims to be someone who loves to fight. that’s all he ever said.
and you’re spot on with bully ray’s brilliance in those backstage segments and his whole different self in front of the crowd. but you know that he’s just doing what “works” with those dorks over there, so, let’s accept it and not mention that we hate his shouting promos in every column from now on, please ?
I was a little disappointed by the slow slightly clumsy pace of the Aries/Styles match, it certainly wasn t as good as their last match, but whatever it was good enough.
I was actually shocked by how much I enjoyed the main event though, thought that was the best match Magnus had been in by far.
ofcourse ! magnus is really coming through. that uppercut made everyone go “OHH !”. and the crowd was fired up for his entrance. and after the match ended, the camera kept focusing on his disappointed face !
this guy is a star no matter how “not so interesting” he is to some people (although I’m kinda one of them).
I don’t know if I’m the only one, but bully/anderson’s fued over the past couple of weeks and ending on this last IMPACT has just climbed over punk/heyman as my fued of the year !
anyways, anderson/bully as a whole was just one of my top 3 matches of the year and absolotely my favourite from TNA. yeah, I’m defenitely the only one.
in addition to the things you said that you liked about this match, I also liked : bully also using christy hemme as a shield, trash talking AND attacking earl hebner (because it’s a last man standing match where he can finally get his anger on him legally) and busted out the bully cutter (read :bully cuttah !).
also, anderson attacking bully before he entered the ring and before the match started, ,bleeding, getting up multiple times when we thought it was over for sure (after the low blow, after the triple powerbomb, after the shot to the eye with the steel chain …) and smiling, too ! but above all that, the little bit where he tapped the announce team’s table, shouted “ANDERSON ! ……….. GET THE TABLES !!”. that was something that would make me love anderson even if I hated him his whole career ! but I loved him ever since he joined the A&8’s a couple of months ago and he’s been climbing my favourites list week by week until he reached the top this week ! unfortunately, he won’t be around to defend that place after that pile-freakin’-driver on the steel floor while anderson’s neck was already injured and after bully took the A&8’s cut from him, but it is a moment that I’ll remember for ever. the time anderson became my favourite wrestler in the world.
…you’re the only one. Nothing with Anderson could ever be anything “of the year”
darn, I knew it. well, I’m happy, anyways. mission accomplished by him with me.
this was indeed the best IMPACT (and for me personally, my favourite wrestling show on TV from the U.S. (including PPVs)) all year. I don’t know where TNA pulled that from (and still can’t believe that they did), but I’ll take it.
I recommend it to anyone that wants to check out TNA if just for once. this show is the one to watch !
Danielle, I want to give you some Kale because you are Our Hero.
That’s all I got for “Canadian tv show” references.
that’s weird … I wrote a comment, and it didn’t show up (although it didn’t have any links in it).
It always shows up, multiple times even..We see it..:) May i suggest changing a browser? What are you currently using?
firefox. I don’t know what happened at first ! I posted it, and it didn’t have any links, yet it didn’t show up.
I re-wrote it then, and it showed. but the next day, the first one showed, too .. and now I look like an idiot for it …
I’m writing this again (it didn’t show up the first time) …
you’re very, very detailed analyzing of styles/aries’s match is the most beautiful thing I read all week.
I totally agree with you about magnus/roode’s match. roode really tried ! but a magnus match is a magnus match. it’s the definition of “perfectly acceptable wrestling”. in other words, “never interesting and eventually boring”. all magnus is right now is “young” and “british”. the bits he talks in (either with the crowd or backstage with someone else) are never irritating, yet never amusing like, say, joseph park or bad influence. and to his credit, he always have some lines that sound like he thought about them very much until he got them an they turn out pretty good. but it’s never “enough” ! so, I realize his potential, but I say screw you to the guy that said that he’s “ready for the world title” yesterday on twitter.
it’s really neat from you to point out the separation in continuity between manik and suicide ! it’s like, they know that everyone realises that the guy playing under the suit has changed, so, they just go with it as a new dude and ignore his first run. but that’s not acceptable ! however, if we’re willing to kinda put it behind our backs like they want and just go with it, too, then, TJ perkins deserves everything he’s getting now and I’m happy for him just like I’m happy for someone like archibald peck to have appeared on smackdown. and I’m looking forward to his match with hardy !
and I totally agree about how great bully is in these backstage segments and totally different than when he’s doing what “works” in front of the crowd … but how about we stop mentioning that his shouting promos aren’t the best in every column and just accept him as the mixed bag that we’re getting ? maybe every 2 reviews only ?
your*
dammit ! from the first word !!
oh, now this same comment that I previously wrote finally showed up above, and I look like an idiot for rewriting it.
Even though this will get lost in the literal sea of themosayat comments, two things I picked out from page 1 (well, technically page 2, but the first one that actually features Bests and Worsts):
1) I fully agree about wrestlers just sticking their heads between their opponent’s legs and waiting for the other guy to do his move. Contrast the Aries/Styles match with the Paige/Sasha Banks match from NXT, and you’ll see exactly why NXT is vastly better than Impact, and why the future of the WWE is bright. Or Xavier Woods/Leo Kruger for that matter – as dull as Leo’s non-stop armlocks were, Xavier kicking at Leo’s shoulder to get free was pretty awesome, and he never stopped looking for a way out.
2) Rampage is a former world champion, having held the UFC Light Heavyweight championship. Although I doubt TNA can really reference the UFC too much, what with Spike hating Zuffa now and all, it still counts, I think.
“Contrast the Aries/Styles match with the Paige/Sasha Banks match from NXT, and you’ll see exactly why NXT is vastly better than Impact” – So NXT is better then Impact because of one telegraphed move(and WWE, NXT has at least 2 of them in every match, moreso on NXT). Ive seen guys barely touch their opponent on NXT, which looks way worse..
NXT can be fun because they have a deep roster, when they let Cesaro and El Generico tear it up, you know they will(BTW, these 2 had one of the best indie matches ive seen during the BOLA tournament, cant remember what year) have a stellar match, but its mostly boring unless they have some gimmick they wanna test..Its worth watching just to catch the occasional good match but not much more..Storyline are basically non existent or are too basic to make me care.
BTW, do they still have Carlton Banks Jr over there? He is so horrible,,Not Tazz horrible but still..He is part of the reasons why i cant watch NXT anymore..
no, william regal and renee young are the commentators now ! you should give NXT another try.
I used to have a hotmail account, but when I switched over to gmail and started using the hotmail account just for when I needed to sign up for something that I knew was going to send me junk mail, virus links and dick pill ads. After five years, if I were to open that email account now, it would look like the comment section of a B&W after themosayat got a hold of it.
You get all these +1’s and +Rhodes that I’ve been saving up for months.
ha ha +1 from me aswell.
this is my favourite IMPACT weekly review around the internet. and it’s the only place where I feel like there’re smart people that will understand me when I talk about a show that I really love like IMPACT. so, I give it all out :)
When the Storm Gunners took to the ring I was praying for anyone other than Chavo and Hernandez to come out…you suck TNA.
Taz quote of the night: ‘Where’d she go to get that chair, it took forever.’
Wasn t a great night for Tazisms, it seems someone s told him to stop acting stupid and he was actually a pretty competent commentator on this episode, which of course disappoints me immensely.
ha ha but seriously, taz this week put everyone over and acted like a normal announcer ! he wasn’t goofing much (although he did make me laugh in that anderson/bully match), but was consestant and a good analyzer.