The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 12/11/13: The Ascension Ceremony

Pre-show notes:
– Sharing the NXT column is important. Do that for me. Or, you know, just PIRATE MY JOKES.
– In case you missed it earlier this week, I started doing a Vintage Best and Worst column that goes back to the very first episode of the very first season of NXT. You can read about s1e1 here. I’m doing one every Monday, so follow along with them and help me make jokes about Ryback’s cowboy hat.
– This week’s episode can be found on Hulu here.
– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for December 11, 2013.
Or do you mean punching out so many kick-lines?
E. Honda Accolade
The NXT audience should chant ‘QUOI?’ to LeFort, instead of ‘WHAT?’
Oh please make that happen! Then when he turns face we can get “OUI! OUI! OUI OUI!” chants. Set him up against the Real Americans and watch American audiences have an ironic oui.
The biggest problem with the NXT tag team division is that the best tag team, Summer Rae and Sasha Banks, can’t compete for the NXT tag titles.
Wolves, those boys are more like Pitbulls. Amirite!?!?
That’s one bad thing about having an amazing minor-league system: sometimes a bunch of AAA guys get called off and you don’t have enough time to build some AA guys behind them. I’m sure they’ll figure it out.
Also, this was why I was so excited about the Brodus Clay/Xavier Woods beef on Raw. It was a beef over something stupid that didn’t make a lot of sense, but there was at least a theoretically-righteous emotional response, one was MAD about something the other guy DID, and neither of them are even close to an empty title shot. It made this match I didn’t care about into something I was somewhat interested in seeing, because it was playing out; things were happening and it wasn’t roll-ups.
last night on main event, woods and truth faced tons of funk.
truth pinned brodus after brodus got distracted with woods.
after the match, brodus got mad and attacked truth! tensai tried to break them off, and brodus wasn’t happy about his friend’s actions and siding with the “enemy”.
we got a brodus clay vs tensai match coming at us (hopefully) AND I CAN’T WAIT!
Tensai vs Angry Brodus really needs to happen, but as much as I’d like it to be on RAW, there’s a high chance it would be a 3 minute bout with a dusty finish, so I’d much more prefer it to be on Main Event, since it’s not a feud ending match and they don’t seem to be reluctant on developing some of these midcard feuds on low-tier shows like that.
tensai vs monster brodus can be the kickoff to some PPV.
I’m thinking it could be easily on a PPV card as a match alone, but that doesn’t seem what they’re building to, considering Woods is Brodus’ main target for now.
But damn, now that you mentioned it, WWE could really use a fat guy vs fat guy feud in for of Clay vs Tensai.
in form of*
“I was angry once. Frustrated with my spot. Couldn’t buy a win. Then a wise man came along and showed me a new path. A path to joy and happiness. He told me I was more than just a monster. And together we funk danced our way into the hearts and minds of the WWE Universe. I was saved. Do you remember? That man who saved me? It was you, Brodus. That man was you.”
NXT should never be more than an hour (maybe an hour and a half?), but this episode deserved a little more time. It was a decent episode, regardless!
That women’s tag match…what happened? Did Natalya and Summer have to hop into the RAWmobile or whatever ten minutes before the match and drive back to meet up with the main roster? It was such a weirdly-paced match. I did like the back-and-forth transitions though and Bayley sells hopeless-in-peril really well. I wish Bayley would get some angry offense and actually win a match, but I imagine they are saving that for a Charlotte feud. And if Natalya could just be this person for the rest of her career, I’d like her a lot, lot more.
I already don’t like LeFort and now Lana is boring as well. DO SOMETHING with these managers or just don’t have managers any longer. I find it hard to believe that it is so difficult to find a good performer who can also be a manager. No one deserves to be WHAT’d into oblivion like that, in fact anyone who says WHAT should have their head meet concrete after being forcibly tossed from the building. But that doesn’t mean managers shouldn’t try to be more than one-note.
Give Rusev a powerbomb or another power move better-suited for someone as giant as he is. A stupid stretch (with a dumb name) isn’t going to get him anyway. (Neither is a dull manager, but that’s beside the point.)
As for possible tag teams, what would be some ideas?
bring in guys like 3MB or prime time players or the usos to NXT every 2-3 weeks. team tyson kidd with anyone, maybe. or let’s wait for those new teams that are getting signed.
I think their problem was they tried to put in too many matches. If they scrap the Mojo Rawlings match, Zayn/Kruger get more than 5 minutes. Same with the women’s tag match.
Russev needs to use the tilt-a-whirl back breaker. It’s a back move, which sets up his Steiner Recliner.
What happened to Big Dog & Little Dog? They’re never on the show anymore :( Do these NXT taping cycles just focus on different people each time? And is that why Emma is never around anymore either?
emma still got her feud with paige. just postponed a little for a little bayley. but paige and emma were fighting backstage on the show like 2 weeks ago, I think.
enzo amore is injured, and his big lacky got written off by alexander rusev for now.
Aw :( I gotta have my dose of Enzo!
Also, when The Colony finally come in as The Swarm (a heel trio of anthropomorphic wrestling grasshoppers) I hope Emma throws in with them and they can have a WWE-approved, Emma-assisted version of Ants Go Marching for a finisher!
….because Emma also….mar..ches…
…..
…nevermind.
nevermind? NEVERMIND?! HOW CAN I NOT?!!! that would be the BEST!!!
Emma could stand in for Soldier Ant, ’cause he’s a no-good dirty traitor.
And her name would be EmmANT.
Book this NOW, NXT. NOW.
We need an entire show revolving around William Regal throwing shade at an oblivious Alex Riley.
inb4 mary1cooper’s spambot followers sic themselves on you
Not relevant to this particular episode but how many NXT matches can make a Year’s Best Matches list without seeming too smarty smart pretentious? I think 7 out of 10 is too much, even though I could easily do it.
I really wish wrestling fans could just like what they like without being called “smarks” for every fucking thing they do or think.
I think that the Ascension should have a months long feud with there most common tag team opponents the delightful team of “These Guys”.
[www.youtube.com]
+ uno!
So William Regal is a better JBL, Tom Phillips is a better Michael Cole but is Alex Riley a better or worse Jerry Lawler?
They’re both their own unique brand of awful.
brandon goes: “Shaking my God damn head at you, A-Ry, you turd.” (with multiple links)
and I’m like:
burn.
[cmi.memecdn.com]
burn!
[cmi.memecdn.com]
BURN.
[cmi.memecdn.com]
BURN!
[cmi.memecdn.com]
BURN!!!
[cmi.memecdn.com]
BUUURN!
[cmi.memecdn.com]
BUUUUUUUUUUURN!!!
[cmi.memecdn.com]
BUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUURN!!!!!
[cmi.memecdn.com]
*clapping* hahaha, that was wonderful.
seriously, though. alex riley was at the worst he’s ever been this week, wasn’t he? I especially hated his comment to regal when he said “can you speak english? like, REAL english. AMERICAN ENGLISH!”
it’s called the “english” language because it was originated by the english people (as far as I know), you bloody dork!
Yeah man, A Ry was Raw levels of bad. The way Regal buried him, I hope A-Ry is going to get future endeavored. Kind of like that one shitty commentator that got fired a month or so ago.
I actually loved tony dawson as an interviewer on wwe’s app. but yeah, as a commentator, he didn’t fit.
BRING BACK SCOTT STANFORD, WWE!
Tony Dawson was just dull and inoffensive. His big problem was he clearly had no idea what was going on in the ring, and strangely that gets you fired in developmental as opposed to a certain threesome doing that every week on RAW.
…I’d much rather have Dawson than A-Ri at this point. Say what you will on that.
He’s awful and somehow getting worse every week which gives me the sad feeling someone likes his work and is encouraging him.
Alex Riley is a one-tool performer.
Nope, he’s just a tool. :)
Brandon, thank you so much for introducing me to the Ballsplex. It has just replaced the Alabama Slam as my favorite wrestling maneuver, and that’s saying something because in my house Hardcore Holly is next to Dale Earnhardt on my white-trash shrine.
but what about the Boobsplex, by candice lerae’s tag team partner, joey ryan?!
I can watch these two suplexing people all night, and the young bucks superkicking people all day.
I hope we get a in ring “READ” of Alex Riley by William Regal at some point; extra NXT points if they’ve the Rupaul Drag Race girls as guests.
Is it bad that whenever a new NXT episode is up, the first thing I do is look to see if Emma was on the episode before I decide how soon I have to watch it?
Not bad at all, my friend. Emma is in all of our hearts.
“have him speak a word of it and they’ll be whatting so *had* they’ll vomit up their 9-dollar souvenir sodas”
*hard?
Unless I’m not getting something, first error I think I’ve ever seen reading about 3 years of your column. Great points, though.
He does about 5 typos per column. It’s not a big deal. He writes a lot, it would be miraculous if it didn’t happen.
Oh wow , the ballsplex is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen.
A few things about this week’s NXT
One thing I like about NXT is that usually their matches are longer than Raw, which is incredible because the show is about 45 minutes long. It showcases wrestling and allows the wrestlers to look good. It also makes storylines last longer without the two wrestlers fighting eachother a bajillion times. I agree with Brandon in that the matches were too short this week. They should have cut one match to give the other three more time. I hate having to say “That’s it?” when it deals with Sami Zayn and the BFF’s.
2) The NXT crowd was kind of shitty. It was like they were trying too hard to get themselves over as Smarks that they ignored the show. I don’t care for the Ascension, but, their match with the Mexicools was pretty decent. The crowd no sold the match.
3) I’m in the bargaining stage of The Shield breaking up, so here’s an idea: What if they were to promote Reigns as the guy to go after the World heavyweight title (with Ambrose as still the mouth piece), and then they bring in Kruger to be Rollins’ partner. Krug seems like a guy who is mentally unbalanced but would totally buy into the team concept that Shield has.
4) Anyone else surprised Russev hasn’t been called up and given a feud with Cena? He seems like the perfect prototypical Cena villain. Also, Lana is gorgeous and her Russian 101 speaking is pretty hot.
5) The BFF’s are pretty amazing and I want them on Raw ASAP. I like how their heel antics that they do after a win are a quatrillion times better and more over than any of the shit the Bellas tried to do when they were heels.
Oops, I forgot #6: I do not care for Mojo Rawlings at all. Dawson on the other hand is finally growing on me.
totally agreed, and I’m with you on #2, 5 and 6 the most.
I maybe would be part of that #2 bad crowd. I’ve skipped most Ascension matches for at least the past year (and most Tag-Champions matches since Graves/Neville won).
Yeah, I don’t get Mojo either. Give him a long match with someone decent so I can see what I’m supposed to be cheering for. That said, I would have cut him and Dawson’s match for more of the BFF’s tag.
It’s Mojo’s moves. I like the personality but a guy that size needs a stiff clothesline, stinger splash, any suplex, maybe that rolling German, and the turnbuckle slam attack
@ Larrylittle: I think his moveset is part of the problem. His move set is pretty shitty at the moment.
Another thing about Mojo is how he hasn’t moved one bit since he debuted. He just had a few matches which weren’t squash matches, but he still won them in a quick fashion, so it’s not like Corey Graves where he’s been through a lot already and just keeps on being shitty as always, but I believe Rawley just didn’t get a proper chance yet, nor did we see him in any promos besides the first one and the cancer month special.
I’m just waiting to see how he does when he gets into his first actual storyline and gets longer matches as a result for it. But I still gotta agree that something that could be changed right away is the most of his move set. I think larrylittle has the right idea on that one, just don’t know if you can trust Mojo with a rolling German suplex.
Cosign on needing to change Mojo’s moveset. The earthquake finisher just looks like shite if it’s not a big guy doing it. I feel like I could kick out of it and I’m 5 foot ass and 150 pounds.
His butt based moveset is pretty shitty. I see what you did there @thatsamare and I like it.
When Riley said the thing about suplexes, at first I was kind of happy that someone would acknowledge that yes, women can be good at wrestling. But then I realized that it was patronizing and sort of had the warrant that the womenz are weak and boring. Anyway, why were the matches so short? Were there more than usual..? They should have cut the tag team match to make more time for the women and main event..
Sad to say but I can’t summon up one iota of interest in Mojo. Zayn is just as pumped up and energetic as Rawley AND he can actually wrestle. Plus one of El Zayn-o’s big moves isn’t smearing his opponent’s cheek with his calf.
Also, much as I love him I think Regal has to be named and shamed for making jokes about LeFort having garlick breath. It felt like an out-take from a Raw commentary session. Maybe the King was feeding him lines?
I’m with you about Mojo. He’s so. . . bland
Interesting point about the Non-Title Feuds, and the main roster is going to have to have more now that there will be one less title.
I agree that the pacing of the show was a bit weird, They could have dropped the Mojo/Dawson match or the Rusev/Hero match
But I think Riley actually was better this week than last. When he’s with Regal he slips into the Josh Mathews role as a mostly clueless dork who gets schooled by a better man, but carries on with the optimism and tenacity of a puppy. He bumbles and misspeaks and gets lost in his own talking points, and I much prefer him as Regal’s punching bag than the interchangeable play-by-play men. And as Josh he once in a blue moon comes up with an insightful comment the other man must grudgingly acknowledge. (This time when he noted that sometimes your opponent in a match becomes a symbol of others who have mistreated you, and that Zayn not only fought Kruger but possibly Dallas and JBL as well tonight…)
Tonight is an exciting night. I just ‘discovered’ the magical wonders of Hania Saturyne. She wrestles in Chikara and Wrestling is Fun. When Paige, Emma, Summer and Sasha all make the inevitable jump to Raw, I want NXT to sign her.
She has an intergalactic lucha libre gimmick. I think her gimmick and her mask would be really over with the kids.
She even botches less than Sin Cara.
which match did you see her in? I think I’ve seen about 2 or 3 matches of hers, and I’d love to see more.
Agreed, with both of you. What I’ve seen of her is pretty fantastic, but I haven’t seen nearly enough.
Anybody else notice Natalya making crazy signs when she got in the ring? STOP BEING MEAN NATALYA.
This was a good week, though. Could have done without the Mojo match and more time given to the main event, but whatever.
You did it again, Brandon.
“Zayn’s actions have been causing Sami to have a problem with him”.
Unless Sami has a twin, you mean Kruger.
my brain is on empty this week apparently, sorry
No worries man, shit happens. I do that all the time as well. :)
The main is a perfect example of how NXT books things right. If this were Raw, Zayn would have gone over. But here they realize that Sami is nowhere near losing his popularity, so they spend some of that capital getting Kruger over. And if this were Raw, if he DID lose, Zayn would have just attacked Kruger after the match to get back his heat. Here they do the heel-misses-face-counters thing. Everyone maintains their character, everyone comes out strong.
mojo rawley is the babiest-faced babyface in forever and it’s great
aaaww and here is sami zayn patting a little girl on the head on his way out. why do we only get nice people on nxt?
Because NXT is the wrestling version of Dungeons & Dragons/computer club, whilst RAW is the locker room.
Regal namedropped Showaddywaddy so he’s now officially my favourite announcer.
They made sure to note that Emma would be out of action for a while. The next night after this “aired”, I went to an NXT house show at the FCW arena, Emma & Bayley wrestled Sasha Banks & Becky Lynch :D