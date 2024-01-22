The Bills Game-Tying FG Attempt Blew Wide Right Giving The Chiefs A Win In Buffalo

The Kansas City Chiefs will continue their title defense in Baltimore next Sunday afternoon after handing the Bills their latest playoff heartbreak on Sunday night in Buffalo.

It was an instant classic that saw the two teams hit big plays, trade blows, and make some critical mistakes that left the outcome in doubt all the way into the final two minutes. The fourth quarter began with a wild sequence that saw a failed fake punt by Buffalo hand the Chiefs a golden opportunity to go up two scores, but Kansas City turned around and gave the ball right back on a Mecole Hardman fumble through the end zone at the goal line.

The two teams would trade punts after that and Buffalo came out with just under nine minutes on the clock looking to march down the field for a go-ahead or game-tying score. The first play of that drive saw Stefon Diggs drop an absolutely outrageous deep ball from Josh Allen that would’ve put them in scoring territory immediately.

Jeebus what a damn throw pic.twitter.com/TBgKPNpo2P — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) January 22, 2024

After failing to hit the big play, Buffalo had to embark on a long, methodical march that included a third down Josh Allen fumble that somehow ended up back with the Bills and a fourth down conversion to keep their hopes of an AFC title game appearance alive.

They would work the ball inside the 30, but couldn’t connect any further, forcing them to trot Tyler Bass out for a field goal that was much more than a chip shot in windy conditions. Sure enough, Bass sliced the kick wide right, with the wind shoving it well wide of the upright to offer another gut punch to the Buffalo faithful.

On the other side of the despair of Bills fans was a very excited Patrick Mahomes, who didn’t need to do anything but get one first down to end the game.

A pair of Isiah Pacheco runs got them that first down, exhausting Buffalo’s timeouts and allowed Kansas City to kneel out a win in Patrick Mahomes’ first ever true road playoff game, setting up his second in Baltimore next week.