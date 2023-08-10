Phil Mickelson’s love of gambling is well-known. He’s never been secretive about his desire to have some action on games and his money matches in practice rounds on Tour (and now with LIV Golf) are legendary — and LIV even makes videos of them for the public.

However, that love of gambling has gotten Phil into some issues and is part of why he joined LIV, with a reported $40 million in losses in the early 2010s alone. That number is apparently only scratching the surface, as legendary sports gambler Billy Walters released an excerpt from his new book in Golf Digest that includes two chapters on Mickelson, as the two had a partnership for a few years, offering up detailed records of Phil’s wild betting. There’s a lot to take in and I highly suggest reading the full excerpt, as it alleges Phil tried to bet $400,000 on the 2012 Ryder Cup he was playing in — which would’ve lost — but Walters refused. It also includes a full on accounting of how much Phil was betting and how often, with some absolutely stunning figures.