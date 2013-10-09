‘BJJ Is Gay’ Says Shirtless YouTube Poet

The results of a shocking scientific study reveal that Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a martial art, combat sport, and a self defense system formed from Kodokan Judo that focuses on grappling, is gay.
The news comes to us from “Freddie,” shirtless YouTube poet and proprietor of Freddie’s Modern Kung Fu, and touches on such important logistical tentpoles such as “rollin’ around with a dude every f*cking day” and “you’re surrounded by a bunch of hard dicks.” He wants to round them all up and send them to jail where they will enjoy being gang-raped, because they are hoes. These points and more in BJJ IS GAY, the new hate-rap from a naked homophobe on the Internet.
This face should tell you everything you need to know:
That guy HATES you, you friends of Gracie! Be sure to check out the slam poetry now before it gets taken down, or worse, ends up remixed in autotune. Can’t you see what you’re doing is f*cking gaAAAaaaAAY whoAAAA~
Content warning: This video contains offensive, extremely stupid language.
I will happily post any and all videos of MMA guys confronting Freddie in real life and beating the crap out of him.
It would be more appropriate if they did some BJJ submissions on him. Have fun in MMA without a ground game!
This guy hates gay people so much he spends four hours a day watching gay porn to remind himself who the enemy is. The sexy, sexy enemy.
I think the poetry itself is more offensive than the 8th grade homophobia.
Isn’t this guy the ring boy on Tosh.O?
Love the Rener Gracie stamps his name on his gi so his brothers or whoever don’t get there cologne scent all over it.
Sounds like self-hate to me.
A white belt, CM Punk? A WHITE belt?
have you ever seen him throw a kick? He’s lucky he’s got a white belt.
Punk always wears a white belt. He said in an interview with Ariel Helwani that the reason he does it is to not come off as wanting to be seen as a tough guy just because he’s a pro wrestler. It’s a respect thing, as he’s just there to learn. I’d assume that as long as he’s been at it, he’s at least a blue or purple belt in real life.
And Brandon, kicking technique has nothing to do with BJJ and/or the belt ranking system. *throws your joke to the ground & starts soccer kicking it*