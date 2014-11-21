Blackface Has Never Been A Good Idea And These High School Girls Gave Us A Reminder Why

Sullivan High School in Sullivan, MO had their annual powderpuff game earlier this month and nothing out of the ordinary happened. Just a dozen or so young ladies getting together one evening to play football and OH MY GOODNESS NO WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!?!?!?
Here’s Sullivan High Principal Jennifer Schmidt describing her thoughts as she saw the girls out on the field in blackface.
“And then I thought, ‘Oh, they don’t mean anything by it. Just let it go. No one thinks anything of it.’ I didn’t think anyone did. Evidently, someone did.”
You don’t say. You mean someone was offended? By blackface? Please do go on.
Schmidt adds that it’s been common practice for the senior girls’ team to wear face paint during the powder-puff football tournament, essentially as a parody of the eye black football players normally wear to decrease glare from the sun and lights. The face paint also serves “to intimidate the underclassmen.”
According to Schmidt, in previous years the girls have wore combinations of the schools’ colors — black and gold. But when the senior girls arrived prior to the November 5 game, they discovered everyone had brought the same color face paint — black.
Well I’m satisfied.
“Hey Becky, what are you wearing tonight for powderpuff?”
“Well we had t-shirts made, so I’ll probably just wear that.”
“No, I mean on your face. What color face paint?”
“Well black, obviously. It’s one half of our school colors and also it’s not like I’ve ever heard anything about blackface proliferating racist stereotypes as a form of cultural appropriation.”
“Great. See you there. By the way, my t-shirt is too small so I may just wear my Redskins jersey.”
Nobody thought anything of this. In Missouri. Riiiiiiiight.
Leave it to high school girls to do something as disgusting and stupid as forgetting the red lipstick
And how come no one is munching on some watermelon?
Ok. Here we go. I used to live in Sullivan. My wife lived there most of her life. I am of two minds about this.
1. This is a town that used to be run by the KKK and still is very racially intolerant. Any time we saw a black person there we knew they were just passing thru and had no idea where they really were. I could totally see this as being malicious.
2. When Rodney King died and I told my wife, who went to this high school, she asked if that was “the boxing guy with the hair.” She had never heard of Rodney King before. I could totally see these girls as having no clue that blackface is offensive.
They may have no clue as to the historical context of black face, but they know that making fun of people or mocking people is offensive, so they did know they were being offensive, they just may not have known the nuances of how and why.
As someone who grew up in the Deep South, I love hearing stories about crazy Midwestern racism. My college roommate was from some hick town in Illinois that was the same way.
They have tv and internet in these towns nowadays? That excuse no longer flies.
I think people have to accept the possibility that a lot of young people don’t know what blackface is and why it’s racist. They were born in 1996. We have defeated racism by any stretch, but we’re a long way from that kind of stuff being common. Now, why didn’t an adult stop them from doing this? I don’t know. But I can buy that the girls had no idea.
Sorry, “have defeated” should be “HAVEN’T defeated”. It’s not a post by my unless it has a crippling typo.
But officer! I didn’t know there was a law!
Very surprised to find out that this story was not about a lacrosse team.
These mental midgets obviously are stuck in a different time than the rest of the world.
“The eye black the guys wear on their faces is kinda dumb, let’s cover our whole faces to make fun of them.” Seems like juvenile lack of thinking about context, not racism. Can they not just be stupid?
I think it’d be funny if a black person did white-body.
Paint their entire body and neck pink but not their face.
