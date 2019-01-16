Bob Costas’ Tenure At NBC Is Officially Over

01.15.19



Bob Costas has been associated with NBC for a decades, and the veteran broadcaster is a legend in the sports media industry. However, word broke in late August that his time with the network could be coming to an end and, on Tuesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Costas has officially parted ways with NBC.

Costas, who has been with NBC for nearly four decades, is 66 years old and still active in working for MLB Network. However, his absence from the NBC airwaves has been noticeable recently and the report indicates that Costas could be looking to add a “sports/news interview-style show” in the future.

At the moment, Costas is an occasional play-by-play voice for MLB Network — his voice has been synonymous with that sport for a long time. Perhaps non-coincidentally, Costas shared a public acknowledgement of his lack of interest in football moving forward and, given the fact that the NFL is the headline sport at NBC (which does not cover the NBA or MLB at this time), the parting of ways makes even more sense.

