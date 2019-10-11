Brady Quinn Breaks Down The Top-10 Teams In College Football After Its First Month

The college football season has reached the point where we now have enough information to identify who the 10-best teams in the country are right now and can make informed guesses on which squads with make the College Football Playoff this year, but most teams have yet to reach the most difficult portions of their respective schedules.

It’s an exciting time of the year — the questions that exist at the start of the year have largely been answered, but in their place are a fresh batch of question marks about what teams can accomplish this year. To help wade through those waters, we spoke to Brady Quinn of Fox Sports, who gave his analysis of each of the top-10 squads in the most recent AP Poll, identified a pair of darkhorses who can crash the Playoff party, and picked the four teams he believes will play for a championship at this point in the year.

10. Penn State

The newest entrant into the top-10 are James Franklin’s Nittany Lions. Whether they’re the beneficiaries of a relatively down schedule or a really good team that will be tested soon — they travel to Iowa this week, host Michigan the next, then go to East Lansing to take on Michigan State — but right off the bat, Quinn is a fan of their speed on both sids of the ball.

“There’s comparable team speed to what, I think, you see from Ohio State, I just don’t know if some of those guys are as talented or as proven for what Ohio State is working with,” Quinn said.

For how fast the Nittany Lions are, the biggest thing in Quinn’s eyes is the question many pundits have pointed to when expressing skepticism about the team: the lack of Trace McSorley, who was replaced by first-year redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford. While Clifford has put up big numbers so far, his biggest tests are on the horizon, especially when he leads the Nittany Lions into Columbus on Nov. 23.

“The only question really comes down to how this team can compete and be considered one of those top-10, top-4 teams, if you wanna talk about it that way, is can Clifford lift them up like McSorley did for so many years, in particular vs. Ohio State,” Quinn says.

9. Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish are unique among the squads ranked in the top-10. Notre Dame is the only one that has suffered a loss, falling to Georgia, 21-17, in a tightly-contested matchup in Athens. It was, to whatever extent one can be, a good loss, but Quinn is skeptical that helps their case to make the Playoff.