Bray Wyatt Made His Return At WWE Extreme Rules

WWE played the long game when it came to the return of multi-time champion Bray Wyatt, who made his grand reveal Saturday night at Extreme Rules.

After Matt Ridddle earned the submission victory over Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit main event, some familiar faces from Wyatt’s past Firefly Funhouse showed up around the arena, including what the Fiend in the front row. The camera then panned to the Firefly Funhouse which appeared abandoned. A door opened on the main stage and out came Wyatt’s latest reincarnation, holding the traditional lamp and a boasting a new mask. He blew out the lamp as Extreme Rules went off the air.

Wyatt’s return comes after his release in July 2021, arguably the biggest name let go during WWE’s trimming of the roster. He re-joins the WWE after plenty of build, with the organization playing Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” during commercial breaks and at live events over the past month. The latest literal signs that WWE used to tease Wyatt’s re-emergence was by placing QR codes at live events that directed to websites teasing his return.

As has been the case since he took over, Triple H brings back another ex-WWE star, joining the likes of Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, and others to fill out the roster in the wake of Vince McMahon’s departure.