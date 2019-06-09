Brett Gardner Busted Open His Own Lip Throwing A Batting Helmet In Anger

Baseball is a sport full of freak injuries, but most of those don’t actually happen at the park. Sneezing to break a rib is old news in the baseball world, for example, but Brett Gardner came up with a pretty unique one on Saturday.

A frustrated Garnder returned to the New York Yankees dugout and slammed his batting helmet into the concrete of the clubhouse. But physics rules all our lives, and sometimes throwing things at a wall very hard means that they come back to bite you. Literally, in this case.

Gardner’s frustration boomeranged back at him, and his helmet ended up hitting himself in the face.

