After two tense games between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox we got a laugher in the Bronx for Game 3. Unfortunately for Yankees fans, the laughs came at their expense and mostly at the hands of Brock Holt.

The Red Sox utility player was inserted into the Game 3 lineup and he basically exploded, hitting the first-ever postseason cycle in a 16-1 blowout that gave Boston a 2-1 series lead. The most ridiculous moment came when Holt completed the cycle with a 2-run home run off Austin Romine, who does play for the New York Yankees but is not actually a pitcher.

Holt clubbed the 13th pitch of Romine’s ninth inning to the short porch in Yankee Stadium’s right field to complete an epic night where he hit a single, double, triple and home run in six plate appearances.