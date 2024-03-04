russell wilson
Getty Image
Sports

The Broncos Announced That Russell Wilson Is Getting Released

Russell Wilson’s time with the Denver Broncos is coming to an end. In a bit of news that had been expected for months, the team announced that they’ll release the veteran signal caller when the 2024 league year begins in nine days.

Wilson responded to this by posting a letter on social media that thanked the fans, the city, and a whole lot of people within the Broncos organization. But perhaps unsurprisingly, there is no mention of head coach Sean Payton or anyone in the front office.

The move comes a little more than two months after Denver decided to bench Wilson for the final two games of the year, which preceded reports that Wilson believed the team would cut him this offseason. And then, a few days later, the bombshell came, as Wilson revealed that there were conversations earlier in the year where the team allegedly threatened to bench him if he did not remove an injury guarantee in his contract.

Wilson came to Denver via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks in which the Broncos gave up a whole lot to acquire the former Pro Bowl quarterback. Shortly before his first season with the team, Wilson signed a $245 million contract with $165 million of that money guaranteed. Unfortunately for everyone involved, Wilson was hardly at his best during his first year, as the team went 4-11 and he only completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s system. While Wilson put up better numbers in his second year — 66.4 percent, 26 touchdowns, eight interceptions — Denver still struggled to win games in Payton’s first season in charge, going 7-8 and missing the postseason for the eighth year in a row.

Now, Wilson will hit free agency, where he should be an appealing option for teams that want a veteran QB in their room. As for the Broncos, the team is slated to pick 12th in the 2024 NFL Draft, although it’s very possible that four quarterbacks (Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy) are all off the board by the time they’re on the clock.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In March 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×