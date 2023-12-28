The Denver Broncos swung for the fences last offseason when it acquired Russell Wilson and, eventually, signed him to a contract extension worth up to $245 million. It was quite the statement of intent from Denver, which gave up a ton to acquire one of the best quarterbacks of his generation, but things haven’t worked out as anyone hoped, as the Broncos went 5-12 last year and currently sit at 7-8 with an outside shot of making the postseason.

While Wilson has been better this year, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who thinks he looks like the guy who led the Seattle Seahawks to multiple Super Bowl appearances. And on Wednesday, the Broncos decided to go in a different direction down the stretch, as the team decided to bench Wilson and make him the backup to Jarrett Stidham.

Sources: The #Broncos are, in fact, benching Russell Wilson for the final two games, preserving their financial flexibility for the offseason. Jarrett Stidham starts. pic.twitter.com/8sh7ORek5Q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2023

The $37 million in 2025 @RapSheet speaks of is currently guaranteed for injury only. It becomes fully guaranteed in March. Hence the fear of having him play and suffer a catastrophic injury, causing the #Broncos to be on the hook for that money when they’re not currently. https://t.co/9pNpGWr6Q7 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 27, 2023

As it turns out, Wilson doesn’t just think he’s getting put on the bench for a few weeks. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Wilson expects to be released following the 2023 campaign.

Russell Wilson is expecting to be cut by the Denver Broncos in March, per league sources. For almost two months, the quarterback has been starting knowing the organization was most likely going to move on him from after this season. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 28, 2023

Russini also became the latest NFL insider to report that the Broncos wanted Wilson to adjust the injury guarantees in his contract, and went as far as to threaten to bench him earlier this year if he did not.

Sources to @BleacherReport: The #Broncos threatened to bench Russell Wilson weeks ago if he didn’t remove his injury guarantees. Russell Wilson’s benching by the Broncos today is solely financially related and has been in the works for weeks, per multiple sources with direct… pic.twitter.com/pmq172Cm1H — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 27, 2023

Confirmed Jordan's report. #Broncos wanted to move back injury guarantee date of fifth date of league year this offseason. They wanted to push it back with it feeling like intention was to have Wilson compete for job in training camp in 2024 without guaranteeing him the 2025… https://t.co/QI3T1iuO3V — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 27, 2023

The Broncos reached out to Wilson's representatives in late October and explained that Wilson would lose the starting job and be made inactive for the rest of the season if he did not defer the injury guarantee trigger date that he has for 2025, per multiple league sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 28, 2023

Wilson has $37 million in injury guarantees for 2025 that will become guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year in March. Lawyers, including some with the NFLPA, were involved, and no changes were made to the contract. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 28, 2023

It was explained, the Broncos never told Wilson if or when they would bench him this season, he just played until he was told this morning he was no longer starting. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 28, 2023

Stidham’s first game under center will come on Sunday against the Los Angeles Charges.