Report: Russell Wilson Expects That The Broncos Will Cut Him After The Season

The Denver Broncos swung for the fences last offseason when it acquired Russell Wilson and, eventually, signed him to a contract extension worth up to $245 million. It was quite the statement of intent from Denver, which gave up a ton to acquire one of the best quarterbacks of his generation, but things haven’t worked out as anyone hoped, as the Broncos went 5-12 last year and currently sit at 7-8 with an outside shot of making the postseason.

While Wilson has been better this year, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who thinks he looks like the guy who led the Seattle Seahawks to multiple Super Bowl appearances. And on Wednesday, the Broncos decided to go in a different direction down the stretch, as the team decided to bench Wilson and make him the backup to Jarrett Stidham.

As it turns out, Wilson doesn’t just think he’s getting put on the bench for a few weeks. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Wilson expects to be released following the 2023 campaign.

Russini also became the latest NFL insider to report that the Broncos wanted Wilson to adjust the injury guarantees in his contract, and went as far as to threaten to bench him earlier this year if he did not.

Stidham’s first game under center will come on Sunday against the Los Angeles Charges.

