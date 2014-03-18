Who Does Brooklyn Decker Have Winning The NCAA Tournament? You Know You're Curious.

#NCAA Tournament #Sitcoms
03.18.14 4 years ago 16 Comments

Perhaps the most inevitable thing about the NCAA Tournament, even more than “One Shining Moment” and your loser friend Steve shouting, “There goes my perfect bracket” after the first game, is CBS’s shameless tie-in of its “No. 1 shows” with the college basketball action. And the fun has already begun for the network, as Brooklyn Decker, star of the upcoming sitcom Friends with Better Lives, has submitted her own NCAA Tournament bracket for us to analyze and make fun of, but knowing this crazy, f*cked up universe, she’ll probably have a perfect bracket and win a billion dollars for it.

So which team does the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model and star of the laughably terrible Battleship movie have going the distance in this year’s field of 68? Let’s just say that she’s going to be the new fan favorite in Ann Arbor.

Brooklyn Decker's Bracket

Decker’s picks actually reminded me that it was time to make my own picks, so while I was looking through pictures and GIFs of her to use for the banner image, I filled out my bracket. I think it looks pretty legit.

Messy bracket

What do you think about my picks, Brooklyn?

Brooklyn

I figured.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament#Sitcoms
TAGS2014 NCAA TOURNAMENTBROOKLYN DECKERCBScelebrity sports fansCollege BasketballCOLLEGE SPORTSFRIENDS WITH BETTER LIVESMICHIGAN WOLVERINESNCAA BASKETBALLNCAA Tournamentsitcoms

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP