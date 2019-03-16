Marvel/Disney

It’s hard to know who was more excited this week — fans of the Cleveland Browns or fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The former saw their beleagured franchise trade for one of the best wideouts in the game, as the Giants traded 26-year-old standout Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland.

Marvel fans, meanwhile, surged Captain Marvel to a huge opening weekend and then were treated to the first extended trailer for the latest Avengers movie, Avengers: Endgame. The title and the scenes from the trailer seem to indicate a significant portion of the MCU will come to a close, or at least enter a new chapter, at the conclusion of that film when it comes out later this year.

But Browns fans are pumped about the immediate future and what a team with Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and Beckham can bring to a team that hasn’t won a title in the NFL’s modern era. And one fan decided to celebrate that excitement with a fantastic trailer that combines both the MCU and Browns fandom.