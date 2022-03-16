On Tuesday night, Baker Mayfield posted an open letter to Cleveland Browns fans on his Twitter account in which he addressed the “many uncertainties” surrounding him right now and expressed the love that he has for the city.

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022

The letter comes as the Browns have become a potential suitor for Deshaun Watson as the Houston Texans are looking to trade their starting quarterback. While there is no guarantee that Watson ends up in northeast Ohio, it does seem like Mayfield’s tenure with the team is in its final days. According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the two sides are headed towards a breakup.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen says Baker Mayfield and the Browns are breaking up because the Browns want an “adult” at QB pic.twitter.com/cXPIOKNklr — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 16, 2022

“I believe they’re breaking up, regardless of whether or not Deshaun Watson ends up in Cleveland,” Mortensen said. “And one thing I was told is that, it’s just not a match emotionally. Whereas Baker Mayfield’s passion and emotional leadership was embraced at Oklahoma, and even in the beginning with the Browns, things have changed, and they want what they consider ‘an adult’ at that position, and Baker Mayfield is probably going to be moved.”

Mortensen went on to mention a guy like Jimmy Garoppolo could potentially be an option if the Browns want to go in a different direction. Furthermore, Jake Trotter of ESPN reported that Mayfield hasn’t asked for a trade yet and is not expected to get sent to Houston, even if a deal comes to fruition for Watson. He also added the nugget that Mayfield learned that Cleveland was pursuing Watson via social media.

Few updates on the Baker Mayfield/Browns saga:

1. I'm told Baker has not asked for a trade yet, waiting to see how Watson stuff shakes out. But he will be looking at his options, which could eventually lead to him asking for a trade, regardless of whether Browns land Watson. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 16, 2022

2. While the Falcons informed Matt Ryan last weekend that they would be pursuing Watson (per Mort), am told that Mayfield has not heard from the Browns directly, and he and his camp learned the Watson meeting was happening over social media. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 16, 2022

3. Mayfield is not expected to be shipped to Houston in a potential Watson trade, per sources. He would be traded elsewhere. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 16, 2022

Mayfield has only suited up for the Browns in his NFL career, as the team selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.