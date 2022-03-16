baker mayfield
Getty Image
Sports

Report: The Browns And Baker Mayfield Are ‘Breaking Up’ Because The Team Wants ‘An Adult’ At QB

TwitterAssociate Editor

On Tuesday night, Baker Mayfield posted an open letter to Cleveland Browns fans on his Twitter account in which he addressed the “many uncertainties” surrounding him right now and expressed the love that he has for the city.

The letter comes as the Browns have become a potential suitor for Deshaun Watson as the Houston Texans are looking to trade their starting quarterback. While there is no guarantee that Watson ends up in northeast Ohio, it does seem like Mayfield’s tenure with the team is in its final days. According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the two sides are headed towards a breakup.

“I believe they’re breaking up, regardless of whether or not Deshaun Watson ends up in Cleveland,” Mortensen said. “And one thing I was told is that, it’s just not a match emotionally. Whereas Baker Mayfield’s passion and emotional leadership was embraced at Oklahoma, and even in the beginning with the Browns, things have changed, and they want what they consider ‘an adult’ at that position, and Baker Mayfield is probably going to be moved.”

Mortensen went on to mention a guy like Jimmy Garoppolo could potentially be an option if the Browns want to go in a different direction. Furthermore, Jake Trotter of ESPN reported that Mayfield hasn’t asked for a trade yet and is not expected to get sent to Houston, even if a deal comes to fruition for Watson. He also added the nugget that Mayfield learned that Cleveland was pursuing Watson via social media.

Mayfield has only suited up for the Browns in his NFL career, as the team selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

