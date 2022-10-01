Bryce Young Left Alabama-Arkansas With An Apparent Shoulder Injury

Bryce Young and the Alabama Crimson Tide made their way to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks in a ranked SEC West matchup. Things went pretty well early on for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 2 team in America, as the Crimson Tide went up 14-0 in the first quarter and were not fazed by going on the road.

And then, disaster struck, as Young left the game with an injury to his shoulder. It is unclear exactly when Young got hurt, but he landed awkwardly on his right shoulder as he tried to escape pressure, and not long after, he looked to be in some visible pain after trying to throw the ball — you can see that he kept his arm down at his side and was grimacing.

Here's the play where Bryce Young got injured. Young went to the medical tent. pic.twitter.com/T6HmD2845b — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 1, 2022

Not sure what happened to Bryce Young's shoulder, but according to Jenny Dell, Bryce let out a "very extreme yell" in the medical tent….. pic.twitter.com/hXrqtj86aK — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 1, 2022

Young left the field with his right arm hanging down, ripped his helmet off, threw it down to the ground, and went right into the injury tent.

Bryce Young heads to the tent with an apparent shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/QR0duOXWvO — SEC on CBS 🏈 (@SEConCBS) October 1, 2022

After his backup, Jalen Milroe, led the team on a scoring drive thanks to a good punt return by Kool-Aid McKinstry, Young made his way into the locker room for further evaluation. We’ll keep you updated as more becomes available about his status going forward.