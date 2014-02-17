The Camera Crew Played A Hilarious Joke On Kevin Hart At The NBA All-Star Game

#NBA #NBA All Star Game
Senior Writer
02.17.14 7 Comments

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has two of the Top 6 movies at the box office this week in About Last Night (No. 2) and Ride Along (No. 6), so he’s certainly earned his spot at courtside for the NBA All-Star Game, which is generally regarded as slightly more alluring for celebrities than a normal Lakers game. But in a moment of pure, unadulterated hilarity, the pranksters running the cameras for the jumbotron got the best of Hart by showing his picture on the arena’s “Kids Cam.” And boy did he look like he was absolutely loving this fresh joke.

In case you don’t get it, the joke is that Hart is very short. I know, it’s a thinker, but trust me – it’s hilarious.

Kevin Hart Kids Cam

(Banner via Getty)

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA#NBA All Star Game
TAGSBASKETBALLjokeskevin hartNBANBA ALL-STAR GAMESHORT JOKES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP