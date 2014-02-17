The Camera Crew Played A Hilarious Joke On Kevin Hart At The NBA All-Star Game

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has two of the Top 6 movies at the box office this week in About Last Night (No. 2) and Ride Along (No. 6), so he’s certainly earned his spot at courtside for the NBA All-Star Game, which is generally regarded as slightly more alluring for celebrities than a normal Lakers game. But in a moment of pure, unadulterated hilarity, the pranksters running the cameras for the jumbotron got the best of Hart by showing his picture on the arena’s “Kids Cam.” And boy did he look like he was absolutely loving this fresh joke.

In case you don’t get it, the joke is that Hart is very short. I know, it’s a thinker, but trust me – it’s hilarious.

(Banner via Getty)