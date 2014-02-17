The Camera Crew Played A Hilarious Joke On Kevin Hart At The NBA All-Star Game

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has two of the Top 6 movies at the box office this week in About Last Night (No. 2) and Ride Along (No. 6), so he’s certainly earned his spot at courtside for the NBA All-Star Game, which is generally regarded as slightly more alluring for celebrities than a normal Lakers game. But in a moment of pure, unadulterated hilarity, the pranksters running the cameras for the jumbotron got the best of Hart by showing his picture on the arena’s “Kids Cam.” And boy did he look like he was absolutely loving this fresh joke.
In case you don’t get it, the joke is that Hart is very short. I know, it’s a thinker, but trust me – it’s hilarious.
(Banner via Getty)
If he doesn’t keep up the self-deprecating persona that’s helped make him so popular, I fear we’ll have a blacker Dane Cook on our hands.
I thought Dane Cook’s popularity came from him being a giant douche. Am I wrong?
Dane Cook started off okay, as a spastic version of the typical observational comic. Then he got embraced by the Bros., got way too much screen time, and started behaving like a coked out asshole.
Don’t completely agree with the comparison to Hart, other than the fact that Hart runs the same risk of over exposure paired with an annoying fan base that led to Cook’s career demise.
Well part of what made Cook such a douche and so annoying is his persona became less spastic and more “hey aren’t I super awesome all the time? You guys hate when you’re having a threesome and the two chicks are paying TOO much attention to you?”
I’m worried Kevin Hart will make the same step and drop the self-deprecating parts of his act. Then he’ll probably have a similar persona to Cook.
This joke was about as funny as everything else with Kevin Hart in it
To be fair, that one joke was slightly better than all of Meet Dave.
I laughed at his stand up once but then again i’ve laughed at a holocaust joke so i’m probably not the best judge of humor.