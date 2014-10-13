Can Someone Please Use This Onside Kick In The NFL?

Senior Editor
10.13.14

This clip comes to us from Hebron High School in Texas. Take note of little Wes Welker at the bottom of the screen.

Can you imagine if this happened in the NFL—against a guy like Jim Harbaugh? The reaction GIF would probably look something like this…

[The Big Lead]

