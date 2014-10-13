Can Someone Please Use This Onside Kick In The NFL?

This clip comes to us from Hebron High School in Texas. Take note of little Wes Welker at the bottom of the screen.
Can you imagine if this happened in the NFL—against a guy like Jim Harbaugh? The reaction GIF would probably look something like this…
If they want a flag thrown and re-kick afterwards, then they certainly can for the lulz.
Correct, ball must touch the ground. It’s the receiving teams ball where it was caught.
The ball does not have to touch the ground to be recovered by the kicking team. Most teams attempt to make the ball bounce off the ground so that the receiving team cannot make use of a fair catch. The only potential issue I see with this play is that the recovering player may have passed the 40 too soon.
I believe that on kick off a certain number of player have to be lined up on the line of scrimmage. At least 4 on each side of the kicker?
that’s why this would get called back.
The Colts onside kick against Tennessee didn’t touch the ground, and it was legal.
Few things:
-ball does not need to touch the ground but any player in vicinity signaling for a fair catch cannot be interfered with
-you cannot overload one side in the NFL so this would be legal
– They’re not overloading one side. There are four players to the right of the kicker – the minimum required on either side. Just because they’re not spread out wide doesn’t mean they’re not still to his right. If there were only three to his right, it would have been an illegal kick.
– Ball needs to travel at least 10 yards (unless touched by opposition first) – by land or by air – it doesn’t matter.
– Players need to be within five yards of the line the ball is kicked from when it is kicked.
It looks perfectly legal to me.
@Prooglynarlobox @virnomine @Andy Isaac @ShortShorts
NFHS Football Rules
Rule 6 ART. 5: Any K player may recover a free kick if it has both touched the ground and goes beyond the plane of R’s free-kick line. The two requirements may occur in any order.
Too much fun for the NFL.
NFL players would peep homie over near the sideline in two seconds. Shit would be cool if executed though.
The Colts will try this at least once
It might be different on kickoffs, but this might be a penalty in the NFL. The player is too close to the sideline, I think. This happened a few weeks ago on a trick play the Browns tried with Johnny Manziel hovering near the sideline and then acting as a WR once the ball was hiked. There was a penalty called on the play, but not for Manziel being too close to the sideline. That part was pointed out by one of the retired refs that chime in during the TV broadcast. He said that it also could have been called a penalty because Manziel was too close to the sideline and tried to purposely trick the defense by looking as though he was not involved in the play.
TL;DR- i think it would be a penalty in the NFL because the player is too close to the sideline, unless that doesn’t matter on kickoff plays like it would on a normal offensive snap
That rule does not apply to kickoffs.
I love that little bloop kick the kicker does. This is a really awesome play and hope it stood.
Yeah, but they still jacked their logo from the XFL
[en.wikipedia.org]
Who needs to do this when you have Pat McAfee?
Welkah looks offside.
Predicted reaction GIF:
[stream1.gifsoup.com]
So that’s what happened to the NY/NJ Hitmen