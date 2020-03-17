Canelo Alvarez And Gennadiy Golovkin Have Reportedly Agreed To A Third Fight

The sports world is at a standstill right now due to the COVID-19 outbreak, as leagues and events have been suspended, canceled, or postponed due to the rapid spread of the global pandemic. Like most every other sport, boxing is on hold and major bouts for this spring and summer are in doubt, with postponements likely needed for major fights such as Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders, scheduled for May 2 in Las Vegas.

While that is still yet to be officially announced and is being worked through, Canelo’s team has been busy inking a deal with Gennadiy Golovkin’s camp for a trilogy fight after the two drew the first bout and saw Canelo narrowly beat GGG by majority decision in the second. According to The Athletic’s Lance Pugmire, a deal is done, although details must be ironed out — which likely are dependent on the status of the Saunders fight being pushed back.

Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) still intends to first fight Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, sources say, followed by Golovkin. The hope is for the trilogy bout to take place on Sept. 12 at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas, though date and site are not finalized at this time.

The fight in Dallas would bring in a massive audience, as Canelo’s Mexican fan base travels and GGG remains one of boxing’s biggest draws thanks to his thunderous power. Pugmire notes that if the Saunders fight needs to be postponed by a significant amount of time, it’s possible they would try to work out a deal to have that fight after Canelo faces GGG — with some serious negotiations needed to make that happen.

Hopefully the coronavirus situation in the U.S. is brought somewhat under control by September and this fight can happen as currently planned, but everything must remain flexible right now amid the rampant uncertainty about the ability to contain and slow the spread of the virus.