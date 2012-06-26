Caption This Picture

The Arizona Wildcats defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 4-1 last night to complete a sweep and win the program’s fourth NCAA baseball title in school history. Coach Andy Lopez and the Wildcats put on a hell of a show to win his second College World Series in 20 years; in fact, this one comes on the 20th anniversary of his first, when he was the unknown coach of the even more unknown Pepperdine Wave.
But enough about all that awesome, inspirational baseball stuff, there were also morons in Omaha last night. Seven morons, to be precise, and I could even go as far as to call them knuckleheads. That’s the kind of foul mood these no-gooders have put me in. At one point during the game, these Douche-Bagnificent 7 (trademark pending) rushed the field and caused a delay in the game as security had to wrangle them up.
As you can see above, one ambitious girl even got herself a handful of some Wildcat ass. And knowing baseball players as well as I do, I can only hope that he farted on her hand. That would have been the mature thing to do.
Sorry honey, that’s how you apply to Arizona State.
10/10. Well done, sir.
more like omaHO, amirite?
Blanka has a new move (and outfit) apparently
These promotional stunts for Brave are getting ridiculous.
Nice Snatch!
It’s it just me or does the security guy chasing her seem like he’s more interested in posing for the camera.
The law states you cannot get on the field and that you cannot touch!
But I see a lotta laaaaw breakers here tonight!
Ask her if that was the split-finger.
There’s no ass grabbing in baseball. Oh wait yes there is.
I ran around my house screaming my head off after the game was over. I scared the crap out of my dogs. Totally worth it.
Bear Down Arizona! Wildcats own Omaha!
Speaking of Coach Lopez, he’s now the second coach ever to win CWS titles with different schools. Only Augie Garrido has done it, and he’s done it with three.
#35 is a quart low.
Richard Gossage approves.