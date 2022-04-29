The Arizona Cardinals have spent this offseason trying to decipher what the future holds for starting quarterback Kyler Murray. As it turns out, one potential solution they’re going to explore is trading for a receiver with whom he played during his time with the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens came to terms on a trade that will see Marquise “Hollywood” Brown go from the AFC North to the NFC West, along with the No. 100 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In exchange, Arizona will sent Baltimore the No. 23 overall selection.

We have traded WR Marquise Brown and the 100th pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd pick. pic.twitter.com/KagFKFaEGg — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 29, 2022

Murray and Brown were teammates in Norman for two seasons, but the former only spent one year as the team’s starting signal caller. That one season ended up being quite productive for both, as Murray won the Heisman Trophy and Brown caught 75 balls for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns. Brown has spent the entirety of his NFL career in Baltimore.

While he has not always been the most consistent option in the Ravens’ offense, Brown’s speed and big-play ability should be a snug fit in Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. Through his three seasons in the NFL, Brown has hauled in 195 receptions for 2,361 yards and 21 scores as one of Lamar Jackson’s preferred targets.