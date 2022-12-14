The San Francisco Giants went looking for a franchise cornerstone this offseason and managed to get one of the best players in baseball. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Giants and free agent shortstop Carlos Correa have come to an agreement on a 13-year contract that will pay the former American League Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star Game selection a whopping $350 million.

As Passan noted, this is the most money an MLB team has ever dedicated to a shortstop. Correa, who spent the first seven years of his career as a member of the Houston Astros, joined the Minnesota Twins on a three-year deal that afforded him the opportunity to opt out after each year.

Correa had a good season in Minnesota for a team that ended up missing out on the postseason, and shortly after that, he decided to hit the open market. The Twins and the New York Mets were mentioned in recent days as potential landing spot for Correa, who came in fifth place in American League MVP voting during his last year in Houston. But after striking out in their efforts to get Aaron Judge to come to the Bay Area, the Giants were able to get Correa on a deal that will keep him under contract through 2036. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that includes no opt-out clause and a full no-trade clause.

Last season, Correa hit .291 with 22 home runs and a 140 OPS+.