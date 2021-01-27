Now-former Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler was arrested on Friday for suspicion of domestic violence after attacking his girlfriend after she refused to bow to him, choking her unconscious, hitting her in the face, and dislocating her arm. According to court documents obtained by KOMO News in Seattle, police arrived at Wheeler’s apartment and had to force their way into the apartment and into a locked bathroom where his girlfriend was “crying in pain, her face was covered in blood and her arm was hanging limply at her side,” per the court records.

The details of the attack from the court records are brutal and Wheeler had been booked into jail on suspicion of assault and held with a bond of $400,000, which he has since paid.

Wheeler threw her on the bed and began choking her with one hand and trying to smother her with his other hand, according to the case file. Wheeler stands 6-feet-7, weighs 310 pounds and is an offensive lineman with the Seattle Seahawks. His girlfriend stands 5-feet-9 and weighs 145 pounds. She began to lose consciousness and tried to fight back but Wheeler grabbed her arm and twisted it, the court file says. She then lost consciousness completely for an unknown length of time. When she regained consciousness, the girlfriend saw Wheeler by the bed and he said, “Wow, you’re alive?” Then she jumped up and ran into the bathroom, where she called her family and dialed 911, according to the case file.

The girlfriend told police when they arrived that she thought she was going to die in the attack. The arrest prompted a response from the Seahawks, who noted he is a free agent and no longer a part of the team.