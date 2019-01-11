Getty Image

The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t supposed to win on Sunday, at least according to the odds-makers in Las Vegas, as they travel to Foxboro to take on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in a highly-anticipated AFC playoff contest. However, the Chargers certainly have more than a puncher’s chance at an upset and, according to one report, a win for the franchise would present an interesting conundrum.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports brings word that “there is concern within the NFL league office about the possibility of the Chargers playing host to an AFC Championship Game.” The reason for skepticism stems from the size of the venue. In short, the Chargers have been hosting home games in Dignity Health Sports Park, a stadium that was built for soccer. As a result, its capacity is less than 30,000 and that would be an atypical venue for any NFL game, much less one that decides a trip to the Super Bowl.

“Playing a game of that magnitude in a stadium that small is a big issue to a lot of people around here,” a source told La Canfora. “There isn’t any plan in place to move it now that I am aware of, but there was a lot of talk about that when it looked like the Chargers might win the division. I would expect there to be conversations about that through the weekend as things happen.”