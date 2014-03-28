Charles Barkley Hilariously Ripping On Shaq Last Night Was One Shining Moment For The Ages

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Though I love NBA basketball, arguably the best thing about TNT’s NBA on TNT broadcast is Charles Barkley. So when CBS added he and TNT sidekick Kenny Smith to the studio for the NCAA tournament a couple of years ago, Chuck was destined to annually become one of the best things about the NCAA tournament. Dude just makes everything better.

Case in point: in a complete throwaway moment right before going to commercial last night, Barkley just starts ripping into Shaquille O’Neal after Greg Gumbel read a tweet Shaq had posted cracking on Barkley’s weight. What happens next is just magical. Everyone on the set was in stitches. Shots of Greg Gumbel and Clark Kellogg doubled over from laughter should be part of the “One Shining Moment” montage at the end of the tournament.

I’d listen to Charles Barkley pontificate about anything. I’d pay good money, in fact, for a running stream of Charles Barkley commentary to go along with anything I watch. Yeah, that’d be pretty damn great.

