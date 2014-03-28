Charles Barkley Hilariously Ripping On Shaq Last Night Was One Shining Moment For The Ages

Though I love NBA basketball, arguably the best thing about TNT’s NBA on TNT broadcast is Charles Barkley. So when CBS added he and TNT sidekick Kenny Smith to the studio for the NCAA tournament a couple of years ago, Chuck was destined to annually become one of the best things about the NCAA tournament. Dude just makes everything better.
Case in point: in a complete throwaway moment right before going to commercial last night, Barkley just starts ripping into Shaquille O’Neal after Greg Gumbel read a tweet Shaq had posted cracking on Barkley’s weight. What happens next is just magical. Everyone on the set was in stitches. Shots of Greg Gumbel and Clark Kellogg doubled over from laughter should be part of the “One Shining Moment” montage at the end of the tournament.
I’d listen to Charles Barkley pontificate about anything. I’d pay good money, in fact, for a running stream of Charles Barkley commentary to go along with anything I watch. Yeah, that’d be pretty damn great.
(Via Guyism)
saying shaq’s not a college graduate and riffing on cream soda. pyrite.
You’d be a delight to share a drink with.
To be fair Shaq has a real doctorate. But gettim Chuck!
That’s not a real doctorate. That’s one you pay for. It’s not a Ph.D., either, it’s an Ed. D.
Lothar rolls +20 Shutyomouth
Holy shit that cream soda rant.
So great.
Now I’m dying to see a reality show called “Shaq and Sir Charles: Spreadin’ Diabeetus.”
I was wondering what the fuss was until the “spreadin’ diabetes all over the world” line. That’s magic.
He had a great line in the discussion of Dayton’s last Elite 8. “1984, I remember that. it was the last year I was poor…”
That’s turrible.
Terrific.
They’re both fat and hilarious.
I’m not a basketball fan, but I’ll watch Charles Barkley just about any time. That guy is hilarious.
Charles has been threatening to go into politics for a while now and I hope it happens so I can see him on the news all the time
Before that, Charles went off on how he’s got more money than Boomer Esiason. It was priceless. Gumbell looked like he was going to pee his pants.
I love how Kenny Smith isn’t laughing as hard because he’s so used to his antics from TNT.
I’ve never seen a Gumbel so happy. No punchline just an observation.
That. Was. EPIC. I love Sir Charles so much.
Loved it! Especially the “enough lotion for life” crack. Though Sir Charles did lift the bank account joke from Chris Rock’s Rich-Versus-Wealthy bit: “If Bill Gates woke up one day with Oprah Winfrey money, he’d jump out the window and cut his own throat on the way down.”
Charles Barkley, you don’t even sound like a College Graduate either; you are DUMB!