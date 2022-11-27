The Chicago Bears and New York Jets will meet on Sunday at MetLife Stadium with both teams making changes at quarterback this week. After a horrific performance in a 10-3 loss to the Patriots a week ago, the Jets benched former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson in favor of Mike White, which raises plenty of questions about the Jets’ commitment to Wilson as the franchise’s quarterback going forward.

In Chicago, they know who their franchise quarterback is, as Justin Fields has been on a tear of late, but the second-year star suffered a shoulder injury a week ago in a loss to the Falcons, apparently playing the end of the game with a dislocated shoulder. After confirming on Sunday morning Fields would not be able to go, Trevor Siemian was set to enter the starting lineup, only to suffer an oblique injury in pregame warmups less than an hour before kickoff, thrusting third stringer Nathan Peterman into the starting role.

#Bears starting Nathan Peterman. Trevor Siemian hurt his oblique in warmups today. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 27, 2022

Nathan Peterman now will be the Bears starting QB today. Trevor Siemian, who was supposed to start, hurt his oblique during warmups and now will serve as the No. 2 to Peterman. David Montgomery will be the Bears’ emergency QB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2022

For those who may need a refresher on Peterman, he is the former starter for the Buffalo Bills who is best known for throwing five interceptions in one half against the Chargers, which has been preserved for eternity on the NFL’s official YouTube page in a compilation of every throw he made in that half of football.

We can only hope for such a thrilling performance on Sunday in New Jersey.