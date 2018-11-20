Getty Image

The Rams and Chiefs met in Los Angeles for the most anticipated game of the NFL season, featuring two of the league’s best offenses in what was expected to be a shootout on Monday Night Football.

Somehow, the game managed to exceed the massive hype around the game, as the two teams made NFL history by being the first game where both teams scored 50 points in the third highest scoring game in league history as the Rams came out on top, 54-51.

The two quarterbacks, Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes, combined for over 800 yards and 10 touchdowns (and a rushing TD from Goff), and, amazingly, neither team rushed for 100 yards in the shootout.