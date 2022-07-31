The 2022 Women’s Euro final on Sunday was not short on drama, as England and Germany needed extra time to decide who would hoist the trophy at Wembley Stadium in front of a massive 87,000-plus person crowd.

The home side took the lead first and looked for over an hour like the better squad, but with 10 minutes to go, Germany equalized as momentum had shifted and, going into extra time, it was the Lionesses that appeared to be desperately trying to hold on. After a scoreless first 15 minutes of extra time, the two sides took a break and England started to regain its footing, ultimately punching what would become the winning goal with 10 minutes to go in the second period of extra time.

Off a corner kick that rattled around in the box, one of England’s late subs, Chloe Kelly, eventually put home the goal that pushed England in front for good, and after making sure there wasn’t a flag up, she ripped off her jersey emulating another iconic women’s soccer celebration of 20-plus years ago from U.S. star Brandi Chastain.

CHLOE KELLY PUTS IT AWAY IN EXTRA TIME FOR ENGLAND!! pic.twitter.com/jhzw8Lyu1l — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 31, 2022

This moment will likely live in English football lore similar to Chastain’s celebration at the World Cup in 1999, and the former American soccer star was watching at home and appreciated that homage, telling Kelly to get ready to enjoy free drinks from the English faithful for years to come.

I see you @Chloe_Kelly98 well done. Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England. Cheers! — Brandi Chastain (@brandichastain) July 31, 2022

It was quite the moment, sending nearly 90,000 people in Wembley into pandemonium, and the English would hold on from there to hoist their first major trophy — men’s or women’s — since 1956.