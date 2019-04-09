Chris Davis Set An MLB Record By Going 47 Consecutive Official At-Bats Without A Hit

04.08.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The 2019 season is not expected to go well for the Baltimore Orioles, although they’ve been somewhat surprisingly competitive in the first two weeks of the season at 4-5.

While the team as a whole has somewhat overachieved early, first baseman Chris Davis has unfortunately picked up where he left off last season. Davis finished last year with the worst batting average in baseball among qualified hitters at .168, had a -3.1 WAR, also the worst in baseball, and ended the season hitless in his final 21 official at-bats.

To start this year, Davis was 0-for-23 on official at-bats, meaning he entered Sunday night’s game against the A’s three at-bats shy of setting a new MLB record for futility at the plate by a position player, as Eugenio Velez owned the record having gone 0-for-46 to end the 2011 season. Davis went 0-for-2 to start the game and then lined out to deep left field in his third at-bat to put his name in the record books for all the wrong reasons.

