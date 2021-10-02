Getty Image
Sports

Cincinnati Dug Up A Bunch Of Old Quotes From When Brian Kelly Was Coach To Celebrate Their Win Over Notre Dame

TwitterAssociate Editor

The seventh-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats picked up the biggest win in program history on Saturday afternoon. The team walked into South Bend and beat No. 9 Notre Dame, 24-13, in a game that very well could act as a springboard for the Bearcats to become the first team from a Group of 5 conference to make the College Football Playoff.

In the immediate aftermath of the win, the fine folks behind the athletic department’s Twitter account celebrated by tweeting out a video of coach saying a bunch of good things about the football program. The catch: These were not quotes by current Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell. Instead, they were quotes from when Brian Kelly was at the helm of the Bearcats, which he did from 2006-09 before leaving the school to take over at Notre Dame.

Give them this, it’s an excellent bit of smack talk. Kelly did an exceptional job with the Bearcats, going 11-3 in his penultimate year and 12-0 in his final season, with the team making BCS bowls in both years and the undefeated squad ending with the season as the fourth-ranked team in the country. But to the victors go the spoils, and on Saturday, that meant Cincinnati fans got to have some fun at their old coach’s expense.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×