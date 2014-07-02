Claude Giroux Got Arrested Last Night For Groping A Male Police Officer’s Butt

We thought yesterday’s story of WWE Diva Emma getting arrested for forgetting to pay for an iPhone case at a Walmart was the weirdest sports arrest story we’d report this week, but hahaha, nope.
According to reports, Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux spent Tuesday night in an Ottawa jail for “repeatedly grabbing the buttocks of a male police officer.” Not “grabbing the buttocks,” but repeatedly. Let’s see how Philly.com explained the incident. I’m hoping “gummy venus” is involved.
According to a report by the Ottawa Sun published Wednesday morning, Giroux was at a bar in Ottawa’s Byward Market shopping district. The Sun’s story stated that “alcohol was believed to have been involved” in the incident.
You don’t say.
The Ottawa police department declined to comment publicly to the Sun, but the newspaper’s sources said Giroux will likely be released without being charged with any criminal offenses.
Claude himself released a statement aimed at people who’ll be making “remember when Giroux got sent to jail because he wouldn’t stop goosing a police officer” jokes for the rest of their lives:
A few notes:
– It is not necessary to have the “how upset would you all have gotten if it was a FEMALE police officer??” argument in the comments section of this blog post. I know it feels necessary, but we promise it isn’t. Claude shouldn’t be repeatedly grabbing anybody’s butt against their will, which is why he went to jail.
– If Sidney Crosby gets arrested for public urination, soliciting sex or trying to pick up a publicly urinating prostitute, we’ll update our “how weird was this” arrest charts.
*Checks calendar for first Rangers home game vs. Flyers. Circles Nov. 19. Giggles mischievously.*
The only reason I’d be upset if it was a female police officer would be because I was raised with the understanding that the Flyers are all gay.
Man, the regular amount of on-ice smack talk that goes on in an NHL game is ridiculous. Imagine the shit that Giroux is going to get an earful of next season. Daaaaamn.
I’m a huge Flyers’ fan (I also root for the Washington Generals every time they play the Globetrotters), and this will be a little tough for him to live down. Giroux talks a fair amount of shit himself during the games so I can’t say it won’t be deserved.
Right. I’m declining to travel to any away games next season…
Listen, if you can’t grab a mountie’s ass on Canada Day then what the hell is the point of having it in the first place?
In Claude Girouxs defense,
he got 2 minutes in the box for being sassy