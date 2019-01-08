Getty Image

Clemson and Alabama met in the College Football Playoff for the fourth time in five years on Monday night in Santa Clara, and while they’re familiar foes, both are starting quarterbacks neither opponent has seen.

Alabama deferred after winning the toss and forced a quick three-and-out by Clemson, as freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence had both of his pass attempts fall harmlessly to the turf. On the other side, Tua Tagovailoa completed his first two passes, as Alabama was clearly looking to establish a rhythm for their sophomore star with some quick passes.

However, a third straight attempt at getting the ball out of Tagovailoa’s hands quickly resulted in disaster, as Clemson’s A.J. Terrell jumped a quick out and took it back to the house for six, giving Clemson the lead.