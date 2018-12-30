Getty Image

For the third time in four years, the Clemson Tigers will compete for a national title. The Tigers squared off against Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the Cotton Bowl, and while Clemson was favored to come out with a win, Dabo Swinney’s group was still dominant en route to a 30-3 victory.

The Tigers were able to dominate for two reasons. Offensively, true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who won the starting job early in the season, was outstanding, going 27-for-40 with 327 yards and three scores.